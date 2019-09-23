Edo Assembly crisis: Obaseki’s former aide petitions Buhari

By Gabriel Olawale

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, John Maiyaki has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfilled his promise to address the issues in Edo state when the new cabinet is reconstituted.

Mayaki said that Buhari needs to look into the total breakdown of law and order in Edo state caused by the illegal inauguration of the state House of Assembly under the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Mayaki said that pertinent to the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution, a sitting Governor shall upon the successful election of the state legislators, issue a letter of proclamation that will openly invite the new lawmakers for the official swearing-in and ushering-in to state duties and functions.

“But contrary to conventional practice, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo States, perhaps motivated by other ambitions, undercut this popular and legal practice, and through shoddy means invited and compelled a number of the new lawmakers who were by a far degree, a minority representation of the people elected by Edo electorates, and coercively swore them in at the ungodly and nocturnal hours of 9pm to 12 midnight on 17th June 2019.

He said that this negative development has since given rise to fierce contentions in Edo State as the marginalized lawmakers express their pains and disappointment at the devious exhibition of the governor.

“The consequent rancour came to epic decibel as the constituencies whose legislators were undermined reiterated their disaffection with the unfortunate turn of events. Your Excellency, putting these activities in proper perspective, one finds the action of Governor Godwin Obaseki as unequivocally wrong, unwarranted and blatantly defiling the sanctity of the legislative arm of the state government.

“Worse, the directions given by the Federal Legislative Chambers, both from the Senate and House of Representatives, that the governor rescinds the process and issues a new letter of proclamation, hence, calling the legislators into service in the legal and upright way, has been flouted by the governor.

“In an ostentatious display of rebellion, Godwin Obaseki had gone ahead to obtain an injunction from a certain High Court in Port Harcourt, claiming to have his criminal inauguration validated. Your Excellency, we intend to remind you of your promise to look critically into the matter and arrest the situation when a new cabinet is formed and the Minister of Justice assumes office. We hope that your concerted actions help to contain the fracas that the imbroglio has set off.

“The worst implication of Governor Obaseki’s action is that, if not checked, it will establish precedence in the political history of Nigeria, and therefore create an official background for a future assault on the democracy we have strived to build for two decades now,” he said.

