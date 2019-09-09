Edo 2020: NURTW protests relocation of park, suspension of councilors

By Alemma Aliu

THE leadership of Owan East local government area and members of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers and some members of two wards in the council have engaged in a war of words over alleged non support for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s 2020 re-election bid and the suspension of two councilors who the transport workers alleged were unjustly suspended.

The transport workers yesterday protested their relocation of their park alleging that they were being victimised because of their support for the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The spokesperson of the aggrieved council members Bernard Friday said the chairman of the local government , Andrew Osigbe forced them out of their park and did not provide them with any parks for operations just as he said the harassment and intimidation of the two councilors who he identified as Ohilebo Francis of Ward 2 and his counterpart in Ward 3 Hon Francis culminated in their suspension from the legislative arm.

They appealed to Obaseki and the state house of assembly to come to their rescue.

But Osigbe debunked the allegation saying they are only trying to paint the leadership of the local government in bad light.

A statement released by the Secretary to the local government, Comrade Godwin Imoudu said the leadership of the council was committed to the administration of Obaseki.

He said the allegation indicating that they are not supporting Obaseki “is a rumour by mischief makers and disgruntled politicians who left the APC to secure political benefits in other political parties and now want to come back through the back door using some members of the APC.

“It is on record that we have worked very hard to secure victory at the last general elections where we won overwhelmingly and declared with one voice that Owan is one and we are APC.”

He said the transport workers were operating in an authorized place and were told to relocate while he said the crisis in the legislative arm that led to the suspension of the two councilors was being handed by the chairman.

“The Chairman and his team will not give in to cheap blackmail and propaganda from those that are being used by some disgraced and disgruntled politicians to launch back into APC.”

Vanguard