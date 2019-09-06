Ebonyi Int’l Airport: Stop criticizing Buhari, S/east govns – Ohanaeze youths warns IPOB, Igbo critics

By Nwafor Sunday

With President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to construct a new International Airport in Ebonyi State, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Friday advised the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other Igbo critics to stop criticising the administration, urging them to support Buhari and the South East governors for the region to achieve more development.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Mazi okechukwu isiguzoro, the President General of the group, commended the harmonious relationship existing between the Presidency and South East Governors, noting that the region is still expecting more dividends of democracy.

Isiguzoro however warned Ndigbo not to be quick in casting aspersions on the existing relationship between Igbo governors and Presidency.

The statement reads thus, “The approval of Ebonyi International Airport by the Presidency through the Ministry of Aviation led by Senator Hadi Abubakar, by the request of the Ebonyi State Government, is a demonstration of a rare Igbo spirit exhibited by the courageous Governor Umahi.

“This project will help to develop the Old Eastern Region and revamp the economy. It is an eloquent testimony that President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the South East contrary to what some critics like IPOB thinks.

“We urge Buhari to approve more developmental projects for the zone as a prompt response to critics that South East will gain more from him.

“We equally urged other South East Governors to submit more requests for developmental projects for Buhari’s approval.

“We believe that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi should request for the approval of the Construction of inland Dry Sea Port in Owerrinta, Isiala Ngwa South, Abia State and revamp the Enugu coal mine.

“These two projects will increase economic activities for the zone and create Job opportunities for the Youths and Businesses to thrive and will boast the morals and values of igbos to “Think home philosophy”, as the inland Dry sea Port at Owerrinta Isiala Ngwa South Local government area, Abia state, will be a major boaster for the realisation of Enyimba Economic City

“While Enugu coal mine will be alternative power supply for the Old Eastern region. We Urge President Muhammadu Buhari to give attention to such demands in the future when it comes.”

Vanguard