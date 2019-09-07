EAU honours Nigerian monarch with doctorate degree

By Dayo Adesulu

The Baale of Oki Kingdom, High Chief Adedayo Badeyemo Oki has been conferred with honorary doctorate degree award by the European American University in the commonwealth of Dominican.

He was conferred during the 10th convocation ceremony held at the University of Lagos.

Speaking at the conferment ceremony, the Head, All Africa Operations Coordinator, Dr Josephine Egbuta said that Chief Badeyemo was honoured for his public leadership and peaceful coexistence

She said:” EAU proposed through its African operations office to confer honorary doctorate degree on those who have made outstanding contribution in academics, politics, business administration, religion and service in the development of humanity in general.

‘’The traditional leader, Baale Adedayo has been honored based on his role in public leadership, peaceful coexistence and community development.”

Those present at the ceremony were captains of industry, academics , religious leaders, and traditional leaders

Meanwhile, a senior lecturer at Aldersgate University Philippines, Dr. Cole delivered the key note address. He spoke on “Nigeria as an emerging Economy”.

Vanguard