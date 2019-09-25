E.K. Clark: When politics pollutes religion

By Prince Akpo Abugo

THE signs of contradiction have become evident: the envy, the suspicion, primordial sentiments and rumours, mostly unfounded. Myths without facts passed on and attributed to the highly revered Chief Edwin K. Clark. While an enlightened mind sees opportunities in the midst of limitations, the myopic is entrapped in delusions of blame games in order smear successful family members for personal frustrations. Men like Clark within their family face challenges, grumblings over favour done and undone; but ingratitude often reside with gratitude, and it’s what makes society. If leaders in history, religion and social sphere, face similar challenges, Clark cannot be an exception. Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jnr., Nelson Mandela, among others, also had to contend with challenges of mistrust, blackmail, suspicion, ingratitude, envy from their families as a result of their public success.

The alleged demolition of a mosque in Kiagbodo, if claims before the public are right, is condemnable; but there is more to what was fed the public by the infidels behind the character assassination of a revered elder statesman, in the conflict between the community and the two Muslim members in Kiagbodo. Kiagbodo, though an Ijaw community, has a large population of Urhobo and other nationalities. It is a multi-religious community with few Muslims, Christians of various denominations and traditionalists who practise African traditional religion. Kiagbodo is a melting point of religious freedom, tolerance and accommodation. It harbours no barrier to worship as long as you don’t infringe on other religious practices, and you are law-abiding. That is why many see the ulterior motive behind the dragging of Pa Edwin Clark’s name into the murky waters of religion; we must separate insanity from sanity to avoid using religion to settle personal scores.

The blackmail provided by MURIC is shrouded in political bitterness, revenge and frustration rather than religious intolerance. There is no Nigerian who believes in the unity, diversity, federalism and religious freedom of Nigerians more than Clark. Clark’s family, immediate and extended, have a diverse religious background. But there are moles who are envious and never satisfied with any assistance; there are sycophants who are deceptive, destructive as ants due to greed. They want to be fed and grunt like pigs; they want to reduce Clark from his national status to a family bigot who grabs what belong to others to feed their insatiable greed, and this is where they lost their reasoning.

They want everything without merit; they have Clark but don’t understand him. That though Clark is from Kiagbodo, he is a national leader with a global mission. Clark has over the years, provided enabling an environment for all through education, scholarship, employment opportunities, skills acquisition; but those who fail to align with his vision should blame themselves. The Ambekederemo family with Clark as the head is known for public service; it’s a tradition handed to Edwin Clark, Prof. J.P. Clark and Ambassador Akporode Clark, among others. Those who want fame and wealth without sacrifice should not buzz our ears with unsubstantiated allegations. Kiagbodo is blessed having Edwin Clark; he is their finest export to Ijaw land, Delta State, South-South and the Nigerian State. Those who pollute the community stream that all drink from should not forget that they have unknowingly polluted themselves.

The alleged online publication accusing Clark of supporting the demolition of a mosque under construction is based on ignorance, blackmail and character assassination by irresponsible political bats hiding under religious cover at a time the Delta State Government had deferred to the elder statesman, using his wisdom to resolve the issue between the community and persons behind the crisis. It is unfortunate that those who cannot sell themselves politically blame their misfortune on Clark who they know operates principles of zero tolerance to corruption, injustice, violence, and bad governance; this has been the hallmark of his social and political struggles. It’s unthinkable that Edwin Clark will support or encourage the destruction of a mosque.

Clark’s personality reflects his family in religious plurality. He is an Anglican, but his sister is a Catholic, his eldest daughter Rebecca Okorodudu is also a Catholic, while Ibrahim and Garuba Clark, his children, are Muslims. Garuba Clark’s mother hails from Mubi in Adamawa State. So, is this a leader who is intolerant of religious worship as alleged in the online publication? Is this a leader who will support the destruction of a mosque? Clark loves Kiagbodo and has attracted development there like anyone has not done. He sited the Edwin Clark University there even when other states in the South-South were craving for it; that institution will benefit present and future generations of Nigerians, including the Kiagbodo community.

Clark at 92 years deserves some respect, at least for his achievements and service to the nation. His public service contributions as a teacher, headmaster, lawyer and politician are well documented. As a two-time Commissioner for Finance and Education, Minister of Information, senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and a delegate to the 1995 constitutional conference where he was the leader of the South-South delegation speaks volumes. Clark believes in an egalitarian society, equal opportunities for all irrespective of religious or ethnic background; he desires every Nigerian to live in any part of the country and practise his religious belief unhindered. These are evident in his political and social crusades, his speeches, interviews and writings. We must separate these miscreants from the good people of Kiagbodo and label them for who they are – merchants of character assassination.

Kiagbodo cannot be sold for personal greed; it is a community with a soul of itself and a distinct identity with cultural heritage. Kiagbodo is not a chattel to be bandied by fortune seekers who want a religious crisis to reinvent their political relevance; the kingdom has a rich history which Ambakeremo clan represents. Clark as an open book and needs no interpretation; he hides nothing as there’s no difference between his public life and private life; his gates and doors are open for all. Clarkists can be found in every nook and cranny of Nigeria. Those behind the Kiagbodo episode should be investigated and brought to justice to act as a deterrent to other shady characters who feed their greed by desecrating and assassinating characters of few good people among us.

