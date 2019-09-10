The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has restated his commitment to developing basketball further in Nigeria.

A statement by Tunde Akpeji, the Special Assistant to the Minister, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Dare as saying that the tonic to generate excitement and private investment around basketball has been promoted.

Taking a cue from the victory of D’Tigers in China where they picked the Olympics ticket, Dare restated the ministry’s commitment to developing other sports alongside football.

He said Nigeria’s resurgence in certain sports, including basketball would be leveraged upon in the build-up to the Olympics.

NAN reports that the minister who followed up the D’Tigers on each of their games had placed a call to them moments after they won.

In his tweet about the team’s victory, he said “D’Tigers secured Africa’s sole Olympic ticket to Tokyo 2020.

“We will strive to keep them together as a team. Football, basketball, Athletics, Boxing, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Canoeing etc will engage our attention.”

NAN also reports that the minister had also called the team before each game to motivate them.

Moments after their victory, he conveyed the congratulatory message of President Muhammadu Buhari to the D’Tigers players and coaching staff. (NAN)

