BREAKING : Dream debut for Aribo as Ukraine earn controversial draw

News, Sports

By Emmanuel Okogba

Joe Aribo got his dream debut for the Super Eagles when he tapped in an Alex Iwobi cross to put Nigeria ahead in the 3rd minute of the international friendly against Ukraine.

Aribo who plays for Rangers in the Scottish Premier League filled in for Wilfred Ndidi who pulled out of the friendly due to injury.

Samuel Kalu intelligently dribbled past his marker before laying a ball through for Iwobi who pulled it back into the box for Aribo to finish off.

Victor Osimhen doubled the lead in the 34th minute from the spot as the Super Eagles ended the half the stronger side.

