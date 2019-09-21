By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja.

Against the backdrop of mobilized troops patrols and confidence-boosting measures from one of the Sector 3 Super Camps, the Divisional Police Office in Gajiram has been reopened with the DPO and his police officers returning to base while 100 hunters have relocated back from Maiduguri.

A statement giving an update, signed by Col Ado Isa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations made the disclosure on Saturday.

It said, “Following the successful conduct of Jumuat prayers on Friday, and robust deployment of troops in Gajiram, the general security situation is now calm and peaceful, with the people of the area conducting their routine businesses without any fear.

“The DPO Gajiram has also returned to the town with his men, to re-open the Gajiram Police Station.

“Similarly, on Thursday, 19 September 2019, 100 hunters/Vigilantees have returned to Gajiram from Maiduguri, the Borno State’s capital.

“Both the returnees (hunters, vigilantes and Nigerian Policemen) were received by the representative of the Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, – the Commander Artillery Brigade Brigadier-General JAL Jimoh.

“The hunters vowed to never leave Gajiram again.

“They reaffirmed their support to Army’s troops, promising to consolidate their collaboration with the Army by providing vital timely information and support to aid patrols and other operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP Criminals and marauders.

“The security situation and the general atmosphere in Gajiram town is relatively calm and peaceful.

“Troops morale in Gajiram Response Area is high with long-range patrols been conducted in line with the Super Camp Concept of the counter-terrorism operations.

“Meanwhile, sensitization/psychological operations campaign is in progress across Gajiram, Magumeri, Gubio, Kukawa, Gudunbali and adjoining villages of Borno State.

“So far, over 20, 000 copies of psychological operations/Sensitization leaflets have been forwarded to the Headquarters Theatre Command for coordination with the Air Task Force to airdrop the leaflets on selected locations in the tumbus.

“The airdropping of the leaflets, if conducted alongside ongoing air and artillery interdictions, would exert additional pressure on BH/ISWAP bandits/crouching terrorists’ leaders.

“With the increasing support from well-meaning Nigerians, the morale and fighting efficiency of troops have remained generally satisfactory.

“The Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole further Solicits for more Cooperation, understanding, and support of all Nigerians in our collective struggle to crush the insurgency.”