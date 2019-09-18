DPO, girlfriend still under detention over death of housemaid in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

About ninety days after, the Katsina State Police Command says a Divisional Police Officer, SP Mallam Garba Talawai and his girlfriend, Sadiya Alhaji Danyaya, arrested in connection with death of the laters housemaid, one Rabi Abdullahi were still under detention as investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah made this known to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

Recall that sometimes in June 2019, a DPO attached to Mashi local government area of the State and his girlfriend were arrested for concealment of facts surrounding the death of the victim who was said to be carrying an unwanted pregnancy.

The girlfriend (Sadiya) confirmed that she reported to the DPO that her maid was missing since on 19/6/2019 after she rebuked her for carrying unwanted pregnancy and for sleeping outside the house before her lifeless body was found in the bush which attracted attention of passerby to report to police for the evacuation, only for some health staff at the facility on duty to identify the corpse as having been brought the previous day dead by the same DPO along with one other policeman (yet to be identified) inside a motor vehicle.

According to the PPRO, “Investigation is ongoing into the matter. The police are unraveling the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

“Suspects arrested are still in detention including the said DPO.

“We are not covering anybody.

“Posted has been conducted

“Details of everything will be made available to the public when the investigation is completed,” SP Isah stated.