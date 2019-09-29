Don’t indulge in jobs, contracts racketeering – Labour Party tells 9th NASS

…Says It’s abuse of legislative order

…Asks Buhari to issue MDAs memo

By Chris Ochayi

As the members of the 9th National Assembly settled down to commence businesses of legislation, the recently inaugurated National Executive Committee, NEC, of Labour Party, LP, has advised the lawmakers to focus solely on legislative matters that would deepen the tenet of democracy and good governance.

Nationals Chairman of LP, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, who gave the advice, while speaking with Vanguard in an interview in Abuja, further called on the legislators to consider the interest of the country and its people above personal interest, in the course of discharging their duties.

Abdulsalam charged the lawmakers to discountenance past practices where most of the lawmakers often abandoned their primary responsibilities of making laws that would benefit the country to indulge in other pecuniary activities.

The National Chairman said he was pained that instead of concentrating on vital legislation to aid the growth and deepening of democratic tenets, some federal lawmakers have reduced themselves to mere contractors and jobs racketeers.

Alhaji Abdulsalam regretted that the country might not experience any meaningful growths should this 9th National Assembly toes the path of its predecessors.

The party, as way of further remedying what it perceived as ugly trend, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgent national importance, issue circular to all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs to dishonour correspondences from federal legislators seeking for contracts award and job placements.

He reasoned that such step will go a long way in addressing the excesses of the senators and House of Representatives members, who he said allegedly took advantage of MDAs they have to oversight by harassing them to corner juicy contracts and job placements in favour of their relations to the detriment of common Nigerians.

According to him, the country is currently confronted with enormous problems and challenges which require robust legalisation to tackle them and I feel that Nigerians will not expect less from our lawmakers given the huge allowances and salaries they earn.

He recalled that some legislators have made confessions to the extent that they coughed out between N500, 000 and N200, 000 in their desperation to secure job slots from some federal government agencies for their constituents’ seeking for employment.

He recalled how during the 7th NASS, Senators Mohammed Ali Ndume, PDP, Borno, and Victor Ndoma-Egba, PDP, Cross Rivers, respectively, narrated how they played into the hands of the syndicates in their efforts at assisting some of their constituents’ secured jobs in government circle.

The Labour Party, while condemning such practice, cautioned the 9th Assembly to engage themselves purely on legislative issues, which according to him will earn the legislative institution more respect.

Vanguard