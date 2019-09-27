Breaking News
Dismissed policeman in court for allegedly hiding stolen cow

On 3:54 pm

A 39-year-old dismissed policeman, Augustine Imumorin, on Thursday appeared in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly hiding a stolen cow.

Policeman, cow

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Karu, Abuja, with two counts of concealing stolen property and impersonating a public servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Abubakar Rabo, who resides in Karu site, Abuja,  reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on Aug. 18.

He alleged that the cow got missing while the complainant’s son was tendering to his cow within Karu.

Osuji alleged that the defendant knowingly helped to hide the stolen cow by one Joseph Ijoko.

He alleged that during police investigation the defendant claimed to be a police officer, knowing he been dismissed from the police force.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 319 and 132 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety and adjourned the case until Oct. 2 for hearing.

Vanguard

