Directing ‘Living in Bondage’ as my debut movie is a dream come true — Rasmey Nouah

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood hunk, Ramsey Nouah has described his experience directing the sequel to Nollywood’s most iconic blockbuster, ‘Living In Bondage’ as ‘a dream come true.’

“Living in Bondage” produced in 1992, was Nigerian pioneering two-part drama thriller film directed by Chris Obi Rapu, and produced by Kenneth Nnebue and Okechukwu Ogunjiofor.

The sequel to the movie, “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free”, created by Play Network Africa in conjunction with Native Filmworks, is co-produced by award-winning producer, Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakurin and Charles Okpaleke. It’s Ramsey Nouah’s debut movie as a director.

Speaking on his experience, the handsome actor said: “I could not have asked for a bigger platform on which to make my directorial debut.

From the power of this story, the intensity of the script, the cache of the cast and the quality of my technical support, there is no story as fascinating as ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free.’ It is truly the movie maker’s dream project and I should know working on both sides of the camera. I cannot wait to pack cinema seats with this truly movie magical work.”

While explaining what motivated him to acquire the rights to the story, the Executive Producer, Charles Okpaleke said: “Living In Bondage is the single most compelling; most consequential movie franchise in the history of the Nigerian film industry. It is the movie which in 1992 birthed the Nigerian movie industry that is today universally known as Nollywood; an industry that is now the world’s second largest, most prolific film industry. Need I say more.”

Steve Gukas, added that “Living in Bondage spurned an industry that today entertains hundreds of millions in far flung locations across the world. Nollywood is celebrated in Brazil, The Netherlands, South Africa, everywhere.

It is an industry that has brought joy and employment to millions of Nigerians here at home and in the diaspora. It is why there is no more compelling a story than the story of Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.”

Starring the likes of Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, Munachi Abii among others, the movie is due for release nationwide on November 2019. Written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free has an original score produced by Larry Gaaga that features A-list Afro beat artistes.

According to the producers, filming of this high rolling, international gold standard epic, started in June 2018, with locations in Lagos, Owerri, Durban, South Africa, and beyond.

Vanguard