Dickson has right to support any Guber aspirant – Nimibofa

As the Bayelsa State Peoples Democratic Party Gubernatorial Primary election approaches on September 3rd and with the 21 aspirants eyeing the party’s ticket for the November 16th governorship election all set, one aspirant, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei has said that the Governor of the State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson reserves the right to support whoever he chooses to support as the flag bearer of the Party.

Ayawei Nimibofa who was the former Chairman of the Bayelsa State Boad of Internal Revenue was speaking at an interactive session with media men in Yanagoa over the weekend. He said that the PDP Primary was akin to fighting for the soul of the State and that it was beyond endorsement.

It will be recalled that Ayawei as Chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue brought about an exponential increase in the internally generated revenue of the State from a low three Hundred Million Naira (N300M) per Month to a high of over One Billion Naira(N1B) and attaining an annual high of Twelve point Five Billion Naira(N12.5b) in 2017.

He stated further that all the 21 PDP Gubernatorial aspirants were eminently qualified to govern the State but however maintained that, at the end of the day only one aspirant would emerge as the flag bearer of the Party. He stressed that it was important for the other 20 aspirants to join forces together to support whoever emerges as the PDP Flag Bearer in the State.

Dr. Ayawei Nimibofa said that if he is given the opportunity to govern Bayelsa State, his core areas of focus would be two folds, namely, Job Creation for the unemployed Youths and Tackling of Insecurity. He said that he would also work hard to see that a road links Brass where he noted that most of the oil offshore platforms are domiciled.

He said the unemployment and Security challenges could be tackled through harnessing the potentials of the Sea and that it has the capacity of taking more than 2000 youths off the streets thereby providing solution to the security situation in the state.

Ayawei, as part of his philanthropic disposition is currently building a Chemistry Laboratory in the Niger Delta University in Bayelsa State. He is also on record as the first Doctoral Graduate of the University. He specialized as an Analytical Chemist.

All is now set for the PDP Primary election in Yenagoa and Bayelsans are looking forward to a continuation of the Restoration agenda in the state.

