DESOPADEC takes town hall meeting to Ndokwa nation

By Perez Brisibe

IN continuation of its ongoing town hall meetings with oil-producing communities in the state, the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, have met with stakeholders from Ndokwa nation in Kwale.

DESOPADEC Managing Director, Chief Askia Ogieh in company of executives and management of the commission, reassured the people of the agency’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects in Ndokwa, noting that 60 percent of the budget meant for them will be spent on ongoing projects while the 40 percent left will be for new projects.

According to him, “40 percent of funds for Ndokwa nation will be used for projects that will be collated from the interactions of the town hall meeting and I advise you to pioritized these projects.

“This approach became imperative from the directive of the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa that the commission should use the bottom to top approach in determining the needs assessment of projects from the communities.”





In his address, President General of Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, Chief Johnson Opone, commended the commission and the state government for the new approach and enjoined officials of the commission to stick to the implementation of the bottom-to-top approach adding that it will go a long way in the development of the oil bearing communities.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Social Services, Hon. Barr Leonard Anoka while speaking on behalf of the two other members representing Ndokwa nation, Dr. Samuel Ochonogor Ossai and Hon Christian Ikechukwu Akozor, assured the people that they would endeavor to complete all ongoing projects in the various communities before the end of their tenure and advised all sons and daughters of Ndokwa nation to assist the commission in monitoring and supervising how the projects in their domain are being executed.

In his appeal to the people on the need to protect projects in their domain, Leonard said: “The act of destroying those projects in your communities should stop. Please, try to protect the various projects in your areas.”

Also speaking, former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and one time member of the House of Representative, Dr. Olisa Imegwu, in his remarks, called on relevant agencies to review the quantum of oil production in Ndokwa nation, noting that she produces more oil and gas in recent times.

The event had in attendance, several traditional rulers, chiefs, politicians and stakeholders from Ndokwa nation including the state commissioner for trade and investment, Chika Ossai.

