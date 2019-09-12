DESOPADEC seeks collaboration with SEPLAT on development of oil bearing communities

By Perez Brisibe

THE Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Thursday, met with the management of SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company to seek collaboration in a bid to foster development in the company’s areas of operation in the state.

Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Chief Askiah Ogieh in company of other executive members of the board, made the disclosure during a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of SEPLAT, Mr. Austin Avuru at the company’s head office in Lagos.

The meeting according to the DESOPADEC boss, is part of a business development tour of the corporate head offices of major oil and gas prospecting companies operating in the mandate area of the interventionist agency.

In his address at the meeting, Chief Askiah disclosed that the commission has spent about N500million annually in the past 10years in a bid to minimize theft, vandalism and youth restiveness in oil bearing communities in the state.

He noted further that DESOPADEC has trained youths in large numbers via several skills acquisition schemes and scholarships and it is seeking to collaborate with SEPLAT in these areas.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Maintaining security in our oil bearing communities will no doubt make operations seamless and bring on rippling positive effects in the mandate areas.”

Responding, Mr. Avuru said that his company was well structured to identify areas of needs in their mandate areas which cut across Delta and Edo states and that huge success have been recorded in these areas.

He maintained that SEPLAT has for the past 9 years assisted its communities through scholarships, skills acquisitions and health programs.

The SEPLAT boss however noted that although the company had its own peculiar ways of managing their challenges in the area of security and community development, there is possibility of collaborating with DESOPADEC in the nearest future was there.

He advised that the commission can set up a team to meet with his Corporate Affairs manager to see how it can operate together adding that such deliberation should come ahead of the company’s 2020 budget in order to allow it accommodate the recommendations suggested for collaboration.

VANGUARD