IN continuation of its business development tour of oil companies operating in the oil-bearing communities of Delta State, executives of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Friday, met with the management of Heritage Energy Operational Service Limited, HEOS at its Lagos headquarters.

Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Chief Askiah Ogieh in company of the Executive Director Finance and Administration, Chief John Nani, Executive Director Project, Hon. Daniel Mayuku, Executive Director, Social Services, Barr Leonard Anoka, Head of Investment and Industrial Promotion, Tsewo Edema and the commission’s acting Head, Media and Public Affairs, Chinenye Ezonfade, during the meeting, met with the HEOS Executive Director JV Business and Government, Dr. Chidi Chukwueke, Head, Corporate Services, Richard Cutts and the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Naim Sadiq.

In his address to the HEOS team, Chief Ogieh harped on the importance and need for the company to synergize with DESOPADEC adding that as an interventionist agency, the commission has done a lot in ensuring that peace is maintained in the various areas of operation for the smooth functioning of the company.

The DESOPADEC boss also commended the company for pulling through the challenges it encountered while metamorphosing from Shoreline to Heritage adding that as an interventionist agency, the commission serves as the missing link between the state government, the oil bearing communities and the oil companies.

He said: “One of our duties is to see that peace is enabled in the area for smooth operation of your company because our 13 percent derivable is from the sales of oil that is produced by oil companies operating in the state.”

He revealed that DESOPADEC has been maintaining security in the waters and on land to the tune of N500million monthly which is massive as well as providing logistics for the security operatives to ensure that the pipelines are safe for production. ”

He maintained that the agency is also doing a lot in surveillance of general oil facilities by intelligence gathering through the locals, which is also very expensive. “I do not know if evaluation and monitoring is being done by Heritage, as we need to synergize in that area so that we do not have to overlap of duplicate responsibilities there”, he said

He also told the team that his commission trains a lot of the teeming volatile youths, to check restiveness, adding that this fosters stability and when they are stable, it has a direct positive impact on the economy of the state and those o oil companies.

On his part, the company’s CEO, Mr. Sadiq, explained that HEOS has taken some measures which are instrumental in policy formation to enable the discharge of their duties, using direct methods in a bid to meet the needs of each community in its areas of operation in line with their peculiar needs.

He also promised to allow effective accommodation in order to provide adequate information for the needed synergy between his company and the commission.

In his address, Dr. Chukwueke harped on the need for collaboration between both bodies especially in the area of security, to enable a smooth operation by the company on exploration to aid development of the areas.

Applauding the relationship between the company and its host communities, Dr. Chukwueke noted that the management of the company is happy with the community relations because everything is working out well for the company in the state.

He explained that the company has had series of meetings with its business partners on how to move things forward and that the meetings are rubbing off positively on the communities

He said: “We are going forward in satisfying the yearnings of the people in the communities and we’ll like to collaborate with DESOPADEC and we are willing to work with the commission to correct errors and make things better for everyone.”

