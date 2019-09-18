DESOPADEC commissions 6-classroom block, road in Isoko South

By Perez Brisibe

A six-classroom block en-suited with offices and a road have been commissioned by the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, at Olomoro and Oleh communities respectively in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The school, Owholomu Primary School and 350 meters Enuru Road projects according to the DESOPADEC Managing Director, Chief Askia Ogieh, are the first projects he is commissioning in his capacity as Managing Director of the commission.

Chief Ogieh accompanied by the Executive Director of Projects, Hon Daniel Mayuku, Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Hon John Nani, Executive Director Statistics, Shedrack Agedigha and Executive Director, Social Services, Leonard Anoka, amongst others, said the commissioning was part of the mandate of the commission.

Speaking during the exercise, Chief Ogieh said: “This is my first commissioning in my capacity as the DESOPADEC Managing Director and it is happening in my mandate area.

“Having completed the project, we discovered that there are no furniture for the teachers and pupils, hence we decided to supply the school with the needed furniture.”







The Executive Director, Projects noted that each of the classrooms was en suite with teacher’s office and it was an innovation by DESOPADEC. It would allow for close and effective supervision of pupils, he emphasized.

On road project, the DESOPADEC Director of Projects, Hon. Mayuku, said: “The road is a 350meters road, with culverts connecting Yanga and Irri communities.

“The road was awarded through the efforts of the DESOPADEC executives and today it is ready for use. We commend the contractor for embarking on a wonderful job.”

Commending the efforts of the Delta State government for the school project, headmistress of the school, Mrs. Elizabeth Ejenawo stated that the construction and commissioning of the classroom block further shows the commitment of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration towards education.

She said: “The pupils and teachers of the school are very happy with the project as it has shown the unflinching commitment of the Delta State government to provide a very conducive learning environment for pupils in the state.”

Thanking the commission for the projects, President General of Oleh community, Chief Believe Alakri, commended DESOPADEC management for their commitment to the completion of the project with an appeal for more projects in the area.

VANGUARD