Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Nouah, others celebrate at Heineken’s sleek party

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, Hon. Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Nouah, celebrity hypeman, Shoddy, Mavin Record’s DJ Big N, fans and consumers, joined a host of other entertainers and socialites at the high-style celebration party to unveil Heineken’s new stylish 33cl cans at the Heineken House in Lagos.

Also at the event were Sophie Alakija, Soundcity VJ, Pearl Candy, music rave of the moment, Joeboy, Ozuomba and Oseloka Mbadiwe, among other celebrities. The aesthetic ensemble was an initiative of the international premium beer brand, Heineken and its zest to redefine its style with a ravishing new design imbued with high-class credibility.

It came as no surprise that the unveil event turned out to be a master collage of bedazzling looks, inspired by luxe streetwear and patchwork, bespoke fashion statements, ultra-provocative dresses that reflect the Heineken brand’s confidence, edgy style and sheer sophistication.

The green carpet had celebs standing out for the right reasons as their eye-popping slits and mani-pedi magic were irresistible. Selfies, mutual pouting and banters created the overriding energy at the packed venue specked with lustrous-looking guys and ladies as ushers.

With Shoddy, touted as ‘The turn up king’, as compere, the show was lit with the Heineken House’s luxurious décor parading an assortment of glamorous chandeliers while the newly designed Heineken 33cl cans, chilled to perfection, awaited eager fingers on the tables. The new cans vertical arrangement atop the tables spoke of its chic elegance with tiny drops of water dripping along the sleek-bodied can to ignite orgasmic excitement.

