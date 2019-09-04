Desist from joining cult groups, CP Zaki Ahmed advises youths

By Gbenga Onanuga & Happiness Obi

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed, has called on youths to desist from getting involved in cultism so as to avoid going into armed robbery and other vices in the society.

The police boss who spoke during his familiarization tour of Eket Divisional Headquarters in Eket Local Government Area of the state, noted that cultism cannot earn anybody fame, respect, popularity or power, adding that he will work towards the realisation of additional Divisional Headquarters in Eket council of Akwa Ibom State.

Ahmed said that adequate security anywhere across the world was a joint effort of security agencies and members of the public.

The police chief, who said he was in the state to serve the public in general advised members of the public to always provide information when they see things going wrong.

He also cautioned members of the public to manage information properly, maintaining that there was no information given to the police that will be mismanaged.

Vanguard