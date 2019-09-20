DELTA TRIBUNAL JUDGEMENT: Oborevwori, Macaulay hail Okowa’s victory

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and Director General of of the Warri, Uvwie and its Environs Development Agency, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay, have described the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the election petition tribunal as well deserved.

They said the victory was a clear expression of the wish of Deltans at the Governorship polls, thanking the people of the State for their support and prayers for the Governor.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said that he was not surprised that judgement was given in favour of the Governor, adding that the tribunal victory was the true manifestation of the wishes of Deltans.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa won the March 9 2019 Governorship election convincingly, saying that the judgment was an affirmation of the mandate Deltans freely gave to the Governor at the polls.

Oborevwori said; ” First and foremost, I want to congratulate our dynamic Governor on his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as this judgement did not come to me as a surprise because he won the Governorship election convincingly and today the governor has been vindicated by the election petition tribunal.

“I have confidence in our judiciary as it remains the last hope of the common man and today the election petition tribunal has spoken loud and clear on the 2019 Governorship election in Delta State. This is a sweet victory for democracy and we give the Glory to our Almighty God”.

Also, Macaulay, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, said the tribunal victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was an reaffirmation of truth. He said the judgement is a validation of the electoral trust reposed on the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s led PDP government. According to him, the petitions by opposition were mere distractions to divert government attention from its business of ensuring holistic development and delivering the dividends of democracy. The former Secretary to Delta State Government, urged the All Progressive Congress, APC to sheath its swords which lacks merit as stated by the tribunal’s verdict and join hands with the “prosperity Government” to move Delta forward.