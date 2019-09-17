The Government of Delta says it will spend more than N1 billion to rehabilitate degraded federal roads in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Asaba.

Aniagwu, who was in company with his Economic Planning counterpart, stated that the meeting which was presided by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, also approved the construction of some roads in the state.

He listed the federal roads whose failed portions would be rehabilitated by the state government as Benin-Sapele, Benin-Onitsha and Agbor-Abraka-Eku.

He disclosed that Federal Government’s permission to Delta Government to rehabilitate the roads was received on Thursday, adding that contractors had been mobilised to the spots.

“You are aware that commuters are facing a lot of hardship on the roads; it has become so difficult to enter Onitsha, because the road at the Asaba end of the bridge is very bad.

“The good news is that Federal Government has reached out to us to repair these roads and we are very optimistic that by the time we are done, the government will attend to us for the purpose of refunds.

“We are more concerned with the safety of our people and that is why we are committed to fixing these roads which will take more than N1 billion,” Aniagwu said.

He said that the council approved the construction of 2.3 km Benekrukru road in Warri South West and that it also approved Obi Frederick Egbankonye as the traditional ruler of Aballa Kingdom in Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

At the briefing which was also attended by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the commissioner stated that the establishment of 19 new technical colleges across the state.

He stated that the approval was not only in line with fulfilling the campaign promises of the governor, but for the consolidation of the successes recorded from the revamped technical schools in the state.

He also stated that to check the impact of flood on Deltans who are living in coastal communities, five amps for internally displaced persons was approved to be set up in Asaba, Kwale, Patani, Ozoro and Ashaka.

Aniagwu added that more than 10 camps would be set up “depending on the impact of the impending flood on the people”.

On his part, Gbe said that the council had approved for the governor to present the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly in October.

He added that the Fiscal Strategy Framework for the state was presented to the council at the meeting and that it discussed and approved.