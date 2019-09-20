Delta Speaker, Oborevwori hails Okowa’s tribunal victory

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has described the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Governorship election petition tribunal as well deserved, congratulating the Governor on his victory at the tribunal.





Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said that he was not surprised that judgement was given in favour of the Governor, adding that the tribunal victory was the true manifestation of the wishes of Deltans.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa won March 9, 2019, Governorship election convincingly, saying that the judgment was an affirmation of the mandate Deltans freely gave to the Governor at the polls.

Oborevwori said; “First and foremost, I want to congratulate our dynamic Governor on his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as this judgement did not come to me as a surprise because he won the Governorship election convincingly and today the governor has been vindicated by the election petition tribunal.

“I have confidence in our judiciary as it remains the last hope of the common man and today the election petition tribunal has spoken loud and clear on the 2019 Governorship election in Delta State. This is a sweet victory for democracy and we give the Glory to our Almighty God”.

While congratulating Deltans on the election petition tribunal victory, the Speaker urged all Deltans to continue to support the policies and programmes of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in order to build a stronger Delta State.

