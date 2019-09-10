Delta South: Our faith in Nigeria’s judiciary not in vain — DSU

A political group, United Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko for Delta South Advancement, also known as Delta South United, DSU, has hailed the judiciary for proving yet again to be the hope of justice seekers in Nigeria.

The convener of the group, Chief Timi Dajagbasan, speaking after the group’s quarterly meeting in Oleh yesterday, hailed the judiciary for quashing the pyrrhic victory of Senator James Manager in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in Delta South.

Dajagbasan, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said the people of Delta South had unshakeable faith in the tribunal to stop the People’s Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Senator James Manager from running away with the mandate of the people, declaring that the Ijaws, Itsekiris, Isokos and Urhobo communities in Delta South voted against the four-time Senator, who had performed below average at the Senate.

“We know Senator James Manager did not win the election. This is why we commend the judiciary for establishing that there was massive rigging in the areas he controlled and subsequently cancelled those humongous votes. Even Warri South that has the highest population of voters in the district could not produce a quarter of the votes from Senator Manager’s local government area that can not equate with the population of Oleh. It is a no brainer that Manager rigged that election. The era of electoral impunity is over. Thank God the court has found his sins out. I read somewhere where he boasted that he would defeat Uduaghan even if the election is conducted 50 times. It is very laughable because we know he cannot beat the former governor (Uduaghan) in a free and credible election. This is not about PDP or APC. It is about who can represent us adequately. Uduaghan has a better developmental record than James Manager. We are first the united tribes of Delta South before party men and women.”

Corroborating his position, a co-convener of the group, Mr. Bethel Ogagaoghene said the group is confident the people, through Dr. Uduaghan, would get the mandate of Delta South from the Court of Appeal.

He said: “We would have been happier if APC candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan was declared outright winner at the tribunal with the remaining valid votes but all hope is not lost. Senator Manager has a very bad case going to the Court of Appeal. We have faith in the judiciary. They would declare Uduaghan winner because we do not see the need for a rerun, rather punishment for the electoral offenders should be meted out.”