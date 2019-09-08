By Festus Ahon

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate and the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said he won his major opponent in February 23, 2019, National Assembly, Evelyn Oboro in her own polling unit, ward and even local government area, insisting that going to tribunal to challenge his victory was distraction.

The election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba had affirmed Omo-Agege as the winner of the February 23 National Assembly election. Holding that the petition of Evelyn Oboro challenging his victory was to distract him from giving the people of Delta Central quality representation, he insisted that the people overwhelmingly supported and voted for his re-election in the 2019 general election.

Noting that he won the election convincingly, the Deputy Senate President who was reacting to tribunal judgment in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga, expressed gratitude to the people of Delta Central Senatorial district and all Nigerians whose unwavering support has ensured undisputable electoral and judicial support.

Odunuga said Evelyn Oboro could not have upturned the February 23, 2019 election victory, adding that: “With the determined support of his constituents, transparent election victory was achieved and it is no surprise that Saturday’s unanimous judgment by the election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba was that the resounding electoral victory is upheld.

“We must restate the fact that the petition to the Tribunal by the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate was a needless distraction and a waste of the Tribunal’s time. Indeed, the tribunal dismissed the petition against Senator Omo-Agege on the grounds that the petition lacked merit and the petitioner could not prove her case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“With the monumental support of his people at the grassroots and the thousands of votes’ gap legitimately recorded during the Senatorial elections, the outcome couldn’t have been different”.

Restating his resolve to diligently continue to offer selfless service towards the betterment of his constituency and the nation as a whole, Omo-Agege urged the Evelyn Oboro to join hands with him in the quest to bring development to the people of the area.

He said: “While many have emphatically maintained that the suit was unnecessary in view of the thousands of votes in his favour and an unwavering support for his re-election as Senator representing the Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Omo-Agege has appealed for continued unity of purpose towards ensuring positive impact on the lives of the people who voted for him to ensure qualitative representation at the Senate.

“While Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC are not surprised about the tribunal’s verdict, he has directed his staff and supporters to look beyond the spontaneous jubilation and embrace his commitment to the populist ideals of spreading the dividends of democracy to all.

“He also urged all his constituents to forgive all unjustified accusations of the past and embrace his call for unity of purpose as much needs to be done towards the realization of his vision for genuine change and development.

“The Deputy President of the Senate has continued to extend a hand of fellowship to all those who participated in the futile challenge and he expressed gratitude to all Nigerians who have been expressing their support in various ways”.

Vanguard