Delta market leaders drum support for NDDC boss

By Paschaline Nwandiko

Igbudu Market Traders in Delta have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Chief Bernard Okumagba as the Maneging Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

Pesident General of the association, Comrade Clement Tevwaren, who briefed newsmen said the attacks on Chief Bernard Okumagba are unecessary wind of ill intentioned.

He observed that Okumagba has held public offices in the past where he distinguished himself as a thorough bred administrator.

He contended that, since Okumagba has been able to prove his mettle as s dependable asset to PMB in the task of taking Nigeria to the next level the salient thing to do is support the effort of Mr president.

The Igbudu market boss reiterated that there is no need for ethnic nationalities to express fear or worries, saying Okumagba is a trusted public servant who handled sensitive portfolios in the past.

Tavweren affirmed without doubt that as a renowned technocrat Okumagba will use his experience to turn around the fortunes of NDDC.

Tevwaren harped on the imperatives of the various tribes working together so that collectively they can all achieve the dream of a developed Niger Delta region.

According to him , ” it is better for us to amplify those things that bind us together than lay emphasis on issues that tend to tear us apart as a people with common purpose of

making life a better place for all to live in.

While thanking all those who have shown concern and demonstrated courage to support Okumagba, Tavweren remarked that the Igbudu Market Traders would be supportive of the new NDDC boss.

He also commended President Buhari for appointing Festus Keyamo as Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs.

Also speaking, Grand Chairman of Igbudu Market, Comrade Ejiroghene Ekpekurede said:” Chief Bernard Okumagba is a very good material for the job. We have no reason to entertain any form of fear because the pedigree of the man in question is not in doubt to Mr. President.”

Mrs Bernice Eyekpemi the Igbudu Market General Chairlady and Women Leader in her contributions, noted that Okumagba is the right candidate for the job hence all the women in Igbudu market are in full support of his appointment.

The Igbudu Market women leader further said:”Chief Benard Okumagba indeed has the midas touch to meet the needs of the people in the region if he is allowed to settle down on the saddle and to face the onerous task of development which has been our challenge.

The ethnic affiliations of the person appointed should not blind our understanding to the fact that only people who are skilled in the art of management are given such sensitive positions.”

