DELTA IJAW URGED TO DUMP PDP FOR APC ENMASSE

On 1:38 pm

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME, WARRI

 Ijaws of Delta state have been urged to pull out of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP  enmasse and cross over to the All Progressive Congress, APC to secure their political future

National President, Delta Ijaw Political Machineries (DIPM) Hon Stanley Garry made the call in Warri,  Delta state , saying the All Progressive Congress  (APC) will profit the Ijaw more.

According to Garry,  when they join the APC they will rally round  the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-gege in 2023  to become governor of the state if he chooses to contest.

Continuing, Garry said the  way the PDP was going, it zoning arrangement for 2023 will not favour Ijaw, adding that they should come over to the APC where they will be rewarded with good offices at the end of the 2023 governorship election.

“The PDP zoning  arrangements seem not to write the Ijaw etnicity into contention.

The alliance of the Urhobos and Ijaws will be a formidable force for DSP Ovie Omo-Agege comes 2023. It  will make ijaws have federal government attention, board appointments and attract capital infrastructures. The distinguished Senator has the ears of Mr President and making him to become the next governor of Delta state is non negotiable.This will place the ijaws in better position of getting the Guber position in 2031 with ease.”, he said.

