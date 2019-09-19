…Appeal to motorists, others users to be patient

By Festus Ahon

DETERMINED to alleviate the sufferings of road users, the Delta State Government, has commenced the rehabilitation of the failed portions of the Benin/Sapele/Warri and Agbor/Eku federal roads.

The deplorable state of the road, particularly at Okuovo community in Okpe Local Government Area, has brought untold hardship on commuters and a nightmare to motorists who spent several hours on the road, meandering through the bad portions and heavy gridlock occasioned by the failed portions.

The state commissioner for works, Chief James Augoye and his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu who visited the site to inspect the level of job done by the contracting, assured that the bad portions of the road would soon be fixed.

As at the time the inspection team visited, one side of the dual carriageway was shut to traffic due to excavation work on the road.

The state commissioner for works, Chief James Augoye appealed to motorists to be patient, assuring that the blocked side would be opened to traffic by Saturday, September 21 when the repairs would have reached advanced stage.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Aniagwu had listed the federal roads whose failed portions would be rehabilitated by the state government as Benin-Sapele, Benin-Onitsha and Agbor-Abraka-Eku.

According to Aniagwu, the Federal Government’s permission to Delta Government to rehabilitate the roads was received on last Thursday, saying: “You are aware that commuters are facing a lot of hardship on the roads, it has become so difficult to enter Onitsha, because the road at the Asaba end of the bridge is very bad.

“The good news is that Federal Government has reached out to us to repair these roads and we are very optimistic that by the time we are done, the government will attend to us for the purpose of refunds.

“We are more concerned with the safety of our people and that is why we are committed to fixing these roads which will take more than N1 billion”.

Some drivers who spoke to newsmen, appealed to the contracting firm to expedite action on the road, lamenting that they have been stuck at the spot for at least seven days, without adequate feeding and body care.

