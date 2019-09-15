Delta govt begins repair of failed portions of federal roads across the state

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday said that the state government has commenced repairs of dilapidated Federal Government roads in the state.

Okowa disclosed this at a Thanksgiving service for the state Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro at Christ Embassy, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said that the state government got approval from the Federal Government on Thursday to intervene in the repairs of some of the dilapidated portions of some federal roads in the State.

According to him, contractors have been drafted to the roads to carry out rehabilitation adding that palliative work has started on the Benin-Sapele road portion.

He also said that repairs had started at the Asaba end from the River Niger side of the Bridge on the Asaba-Onitsha highway.

The governor assured that the Agbor- Abraka-Eku road, which was also in a deplorable state would be rehabilitated.

“I know that Deltans are unhappy with the deplorable state of Federal roads across the state. We may not have the resources to do the roads but we can do palliative work on them.

“After applying for permission from the Federal Government to embark on the rehabilitation of these failed portions of the roads in the state.

“We got approval three days ago and we have deployed contractors to commence work on the very bad spots,” Okowa said.

The governor said that there were many reasons for his administration to be thankful to God.

He said that they were not disappointed with the outcome of the last elections.

Earlier in his remark, Otuaro said that God gave them the victory following the overwhelming support from the people of the state.

He also acknowledged the traditional rulers and the clergy and called for more prayers for the state government and the nation.

Otuaro reaffirmed the determination of the Okowa’s administration to bequeath a “Stronger Delta” to the people.

The Pastor of the church, Eddy Owase in his sermon said thanksgiving would only be meaningful when the people established a good relationship with God.

In attendance were: former governor of the state, James Ibori, Sen. James Manager; Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly among others. (NAN).

Vanguard