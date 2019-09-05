Delta CP petitioned over Regent’s tenure elongation

… I can’t hand over to vacuum — Regent

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—AN indigene of Ibrede community, Ndokwa-East Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Victor Akokomebe, has petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, accusing the Regent of the kingdom, HRM Patrick Iliromah of being unwilling to relinquish power on the expiration of his tenure as the Odio-Ologbo of the clan.

The petition written on Akokomebe’s behalf by his solicitor, F. F Onomerike read: “Our client informed us that upon the demise of HRM J. D Iliromah on May 8, 2016, the eldest surviving son, Patrick Iliromah immediately emerged as the Regent Odio-Ologbo of Ibrede clan in accordance with the declaration made under Section 8 of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict, 1979, stating the customary law regulating succession of the title of Odio-Ologbo of Ibrede indicates that Patrick Iliromah’s acting capacity as Regent is three years.”

The petition noted that on the strength of the declaration and notice of the transition of HRM J. D Iliromah, the then Odio-Ologbo of the kingdom May 10, 2016 “clearly shows that his Regency has elapsed and thereby terminated,” alleging that Patrick Iliromah had on August 21, 2019, conferred Edios/Chiefs in Council on some persons in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Akokomebe in a statement described the said August 21, 2019 conferment of Edios/Chiefs in Council as invalid, warning that companies, institutions and anyone who relate with Patrick Iliromah as Regent Odio-Ologbo of the clan do so at their own risk.

But in his reaction, Patrick Iliromah noted that in the gazette of the kingdom, “There are two wards; wards A and B. The tenure of the Odio-Ologboship is in ward A and now that they are claiming that my tenure has expired and ward B has not come up with a candidate because it is supposed to go to ward B, am l supposed to vacate office to create vacuum?”

Accusing those behind the petition of trying to create unnecessary tension in the community, he said: “It is not convenient for me to be here. I am waiting for the other Ward, so what is the petitioners’ problem? Am l supposed to hand over to them?”

On allegation of conferment of chieftaincy titles, he said: “Since I have not handed over, l can confer Chieftaincy titles.”

Vanguard