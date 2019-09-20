By Juliet Ebirim

The feud between Nollywood actresses Toyin Abraham and Liz Anjorin might not be ending soon as the latter has responded to Toyin Abraham’s lawsuit against her.

Liz Anjorin in a statement revealed that she has written a petition to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to investigate the both of them, as she has been accused by Toyin of dealing in drugs. Meanwhile, Lizzy is of the opinion that Toyin has always being a cocaine user from the post she made on Instagram.

“You accused me of peddling drugs and left me with no option now than write a petition to NDLEA to investigate both of us for drug-related offences. They must, as a matter of fact, test both of us for drugs and publish their outcome. You and I know you desperately need a high powered rehab before you can stop taking cocaine. And only God knows how many of your followers and fans you have initiated into these substance intake…Until I get justice I will never back down…”





Also following Lizzy Anjorin’s claims that Toyin Abraham had her son, Ire in a trado house, the former has now released a full video showing how she actually delivered her son in Vedic lifecare hospital in Lekki. ” Toyin, it took you 10 days after you gave birth before announcing to the world. Why? You gave birth at a traditional birth attendant facility in Lagos but sold a lie that you gave birth abroad.

You now hired a costumier to take photos for Instagram sake.

VANGUARD