Decline In Education: Kogi govt to recruit 3,700 teachers

The Kogi State government in its bid to tackle the decline in education has approved the recruitment of 3,700 teachers into its educational system.

This was stated by the state’s Chairman of Science Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission, Mr Afolabi Raji, at the inauguration of the Quality Assurance Directorate in the education system in Lokoja, on Wednesday.

Mr Raji while speaking on the decline in education in the state said leaders in top positions today attended public schools.

“Most leaders today attended public schools. We have observed that over time, that the standard of education in public schools has continued to go down.”

Speaking further, he declared the state’s governor has approved the recruitment of 3,700 teachers and assures the public their welfare will be well taken care of along with the provision of required teaching materials.

“Teachers welfare and instructional materials would be provided to enhance teaching and learning activities.”

Vanguard.