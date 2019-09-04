Dear aspiring Fashion Designer, take part in the NIVEA #NoSOS Style Up Contest in partnership with Mai Atafo

The NoSOS Style Up contest 2019 in partnership with Mai Atafo is looking to support talents in the fashion industry and help them establish themselves while doing what they love.

Criteria

The competition is open to aspiring Fashion Designers in Nigeria who have started their fashion business but are looking to strengthen their skill and their brand

Participation

Follow these easy steps to enter the competition

Follow the Nivea Nigeria page on Facebook and Instagram

Upload a photo of one of your designs which shows your style and personality on Instagram with the hashtag – #NoSOS

Tag @nivea_ng and @maiatafo

Entry closes on the 10th of September 2019

Shortlisted candidates will be announced and given a task which they will showcase at an event.

The Winner of the #NoSOS Style Up contest will walk away with a 1 million Naira cash prize and a 2-Month mentorship program with the iconic celebrity designer, Mai Atafo.

Terms and Conditions

Participants must be 18 or older

Participants must be following the NIVEA Nigeria social media

See link to full T&Cs