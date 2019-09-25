Davido to make Hollywood debut in ‘Coming to America 2’

By Tolulope Abereoje

The internet was thrown into frenzy yesterday, when the news that Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido will be making his debut appearance in upcoming Hollywood movie, Coming to America 2 surfaced.

According to popular Ghanaian/Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, Davido is expected to appear in a performance scene in the movie. The movie is the sequel to the 1998 blockbuster comedy film.

Blackson revealed this in a tweet on his Twitter page: The tweet reads: “Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie Coming To America 2. Congrats homie.”





Coming 2 America is an upcoming American romantic comedy film. It will serve as a sequel to Coming to America (1988). The film will be directed by Craig Brewer, from a screenplay by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein, and Kenya Barris, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. Filming officially began on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The film will feature Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. The film is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020 in the United States.

VANGUARD