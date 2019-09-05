Davido makes surprise visit at Infinix Nigeria Lagos office

Davido

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Smartphone brand, Infinix Nigeria Mobility, has given its staff a surprise entertainment with the hosting of afro-pop superstar, Davido, at their Lagos office.

Davido whose surprise visit gave a brightly coloured ambience to the Infinix office environment is the mobile phone company’s Brand Ambassador.

He held talks with the management of the company on how his partnership with the brand empowers more Nigerians.

Infinix describes itself as a trend-setting smartphone brand, maintaining an undisputable profile for empowering its youthful and tech-savvy target audience, and that partnering with Davido who is a highly Influential personality in the music industry is a perfect fit.

The company claimed that the cohesive partnership has since inception, served to inspire and empower young adults within their scope of influence, both locally and globally.

The company said that a typical example of an initiative from both entities geared towards empowering youths and supporting youth creativity is the recently concluded #Infinixblowmymind challenge that saw winners go home with a total cash prize of 500,000 Naira and other amazing branded gifts.

Davido who was unveiled as Infinix mobility brand ambassador last year hailed the staff of the company for hard work, chatted and took selfies with them to show appreciation.

