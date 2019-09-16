Dana Air takes delivery of first Boeing 737 aircraft, to acquire more before the end of 2019

By Lawani Mikairu

Dana Air has taken delivery of its first newly acquired Boeing 737 aircraft . The aircraft which arrived Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, weekend is meant to give the airline strategic route expansion plan a push as it planned to acquire more before the end of 2019.

According to the Managing Director / Chief Executive officer of Dana Air Jacky Hathiramani the arrival of the first Boeing 737 aircraft was part of the airline’s promise to its guests earlier in the year that the airline will acquire some Boeing 737 aircraft to increase its capacity and meet the ever increasing demands of its guests.

Hathiramani said : “Earlier in the year, we noticed that there were fewer aircraft in the country and less capacity to meet the demand at the time, so we decided to assure our guests that we will acquire some Boeing 737 aircraft to ensure that they travel at ease without having to worry if they will get flights to certain destinations even at peak periods. ”

“The arrival of the first of our recently acquired 737 aircraft is a firm confirmation of our resilience, operational efficiency, deep passion, and our commitment to continue flying safe.”

“It also underscores our mission which is to earn the loyalty and respect of our customers by consistently demonstrating our commitment to service, and providing affordable regional air transport services that focus on innovation, quality and service excellence.”

‘With our fleet size likely to hit 9 soon, we are ready to give more 737 rated Nigerian pilots and engineers the opportunity to be gainfully employed. We would also deploy this B737 to strengthen our existing route network while new routes will be announced soon in line with our careful and methodical route and fleet expansion project”, he said.

The Communications Manager of the airline, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa revealed to journalists during the arrival of the aircraft at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos that Dana Air has flown over 4.5 million passengers in the last 11 years of its operations.

Vanguard