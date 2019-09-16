…granted N50,000 bail

By Onozure Dania

A Popular Nigerian singer, composer and a performer, Johnson Oyindamola, popularly known as Dammy Krane, was Monday arraigned by the Police, before a Lagos Magistrate’s court sitting in Igbosere, over threat to life and defamation.

The singer was docked on a three count charge bordering on conspiracy, threat to life, defamation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, preferred against him by the police.

The Afro pop singer, was said to have threatened the lives of staff members of betting company, Merrybet Gold Limited, on July 29, 2019, and also released a song in which he accused the firm of breach of contract.

The prosecutor, Inspector J .I Enang, told the court that the musician threatened a sport betting company, Merrybet Gold Limited, by posting an audio and video, on the internet accusing the company of owing him.

He said that the defendant attended a game show sponsored by the betting company but lost.

Dammy Krane was said to have, however, demanded some money for appearing on the show. But that the firm disagreed, insisting that the sum was only given to winners.

The embittered musician subsequently went on Cool FM radio where he said the betting firm owed him money and breached a contractual agreement.

He was also accused of conspiring with others at large to conduct himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Dammy Krane was alleged to have threatened public peace when he posted an audio and video message on Cool FM 96.9

The prosecutor said “Oyindamola and others at large on July 29, 2019, at Cool FM in Lagos, conspired with others at large to commit felony to wit: Conduct likely to cause breach of peace and threat to life”.

“Oyindamola and others at large on the same date, time and place, threatened the life of the staff of Merrybet Gold Limited,” He said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 301, 411 and 168 (d) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

However, the 27-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge against him.

The defendant’ s counsel Mr Adebayo Oniyelu, urged the court to grant him bail in liberal terms, as he is a first time offender.

Oniyelu, said that he would be produced whenever he is needed.

He said ” We humbly apply for the bail of the defendant, Section 35 (5), states that an accused person is still presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

” He is a well known and a popular musician, if granted bail, he would be made available. He has been in police custody since Friday 13, September,” Oniyelu added.

In his response to the bail application, the prosecutor Enang, said that he was going to oppose the bail, as the offence is a national issue.

He also said that he heard on radio and on newspaper that the defendant was going to be arraigned at Igbosere, adding that it is a national issue.

When Chief Magistrate Afolashade Botoku, asked to know the nature of the offence of the defendant, Enang said it is an international issue that is all over the media.

The defendant’ s lawyer, however, told the court that the defendant and the complainant had a disagreement over a breach of contract.

He said “The defendant, performed for the complainant and he was being owed the sum of N1million, and when he demanded for it, the next thing we saw was his arrest”.

One of the company’s representative, Mr Otemu Anaonye, told the court that the company is not owing the defendant.

The company’s lawyer, Mr N. Anachebe, who was holding watching brief, for the company, said, ” The defendant posted audio and video messages on his Instagram page claiming that the company was owing him, he was asked to pull it down, but he refused.”

After listening to parties in the matter, Magistrate Botoku asked, if the crux of the matter was defamation, she said if so, it should be a civil matter.

Anachebe, responded that ” A case of defamation can be both criminal and civil”.

A lawyer in the court Mr Olumide Ajetunmobi, applied to the court of his interest to be added as one of the sureties in the case.

Ajetunmobi, said, ” I humbly apply to stand as additional surety, for the defendant”.

Dammy Krane who was previously signed to 2baba’s Hypertek Records is not a stranger to controversies and scandals.

It can be recalled that on June 19, 2017, he was arrested in Miami, U.S for credit card fraud.

His details were also updated on the US jail base website.

According to a report published by Miami News-Times at the time, he used a bogus card to book a private jet flight to Washington, D.C.

When the authorities searched him, they found seven false credit cards in his wallet.

He was released from jail in Miami after meeting his bail conditions, set at $7,500.

The 27-year-old pop star rose to prominence in 2012, at the age of 20, when he released his single ”My Darling” which became a hit.

