Dakolo: Jealous pastors behind Fatoyinbo’s rape scandal — COZA

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

COZA: Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) on Saturday alleged that the rape scandal involving Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, its Founder and Senior Pastor, and Busola, wife of Nigerian pop singer Timi Dakolo, was masterminded by jealous Christian clerics.

Recall that Fatoyinbo and Mrs Dakolo are engaged in multiple legal fights over the allegation of rape she levelled against him on July 2019.

A statement issued on Saturday by COZA’s Spokesman, Pastor Ademola Adetuberu, claims the several court cases filed over the matter were machinations of pastors who feel threatened by the growth of the Church in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The statement reads in part, “We see this ugly development fuelled by envy and sheer jealousy as an unnecessary distraction and a fight from the pit of hell against the ministry that God gave Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Also read:

“We are not unaware that certain pastors that felt threatened by the unprecedented growth of COZA are after some of our members, just making every effort to cash in on the attack against God’s servant.

“There was nothing they had not done behind the scene until this rape scandal. They are accusing our Pastor of snatching their members. Some are even asking why he couldn’t remain in Ilorin.”

The statement urged those allegedly sponsoring the feud between the Mrs Dakolo and Pastor Fatoyinbo to desist from such, saying “It is ungodly and sinful to be used by satan against the anointed. As for Busola Dakolo, justice will soon be served.”

While reiterating Pastor Fatoyinbo’s public plea of innocence, the Church said: “We would like to, again, for the record reiterate that our Senior Pastor, Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo has never had anything personal to do with her. Busola was not raped by Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo and she had never been in a relationship with him either.”