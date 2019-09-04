By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it was getting help from Hong-Kong Police, Danish and Norwegian police, Israeli police, Austrian police, Swedish police and one Zambian police in their investigation of internet fraudsters.

The Commission added that it had arrested no fewer than 60 internet fraudsters and secured 37 convictions since its inception in Akwa Ibom State.

Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr. Garba Dugum, made the disclosure yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, while briefing newsmen on the success recorded through collaboration between the commission and Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, in the fight against cyber crimes.

Dugum, who spoke through the Deputy Zonal Head, Alex Ebbah, said upon receiving the directives of the acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, the zone launched an independent raid against the fraudsters.

He added: “In furtherance to the acting Chairman’s directive to all the zones, we have independently launched intensive investigative actions against this infamous Yahoo Yahoo Boys, culminating in various strategic raids and onslaught on their hideouts.

“ Our effort in this regards has recorded tremendous success, which resulted in over 60 arrests, 37 convictions and recovery of a number or exotic cars and property suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of the crimes.”

Dugum maintained that the commission, through the collaboration with FBI and other international law enforcement agencies, has received over 20 different cases of internet frauds reported directly by the FBI through U.S. Department of Justice, some of which are already under investigation.

He mentioned that EFCC, through mutual legal assistance with other international law enforcement agencies, has received five cases from Hong-Kong Police, five from Danish and Norwegian police and four from Israeli police, three from Austrian police, one from Sweden police and one from Zambian police.

Dugum said investigation of the cases had resulted in the arrest of seven of the fraudsters.

He added that besides the arrests and prosecution, EFCC is also focusing on preventing strategies such as embarking on sensitisation programme to educate youths on the implications and why they must stay away from internet crimes.