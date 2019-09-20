Culture-themed reality TV show ‘The People’s Hero’ goes live on MTV Base

By Ayo Onikoyi

For the next ten weeks beginning from Saturday 21st September 2019, audiences will be thrilled to a rich and colourful experience of entertainment and culture on MTV Base as The People’s Hero Talent hunts show starts airing by 9pm every Saturday with a repeat show every Wednesdays by 9pm. It will also air every Thursdays on STV by 11 PM.

The People’s Hero TV Show is an initiative of Hero Lager Beer, an International Brewery Plc brand.

Announcing this in Lagos, the Senior Channels Manager for Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Solafunmi Oyeneye, said after series of thorough and transparent auditions in Enugu and Owerri which attracted almost two thousand youths from every city in the South-east and South-south of Nigeria, the final twenty with talents in singing, dancing, spoken word and acting have been selected and are all in the house to contest for the grand prize of N7 million naira and the consolation prizes of N2 million and N1 million for the first and second runners-up respectively.

Solafunmi said the broadcast would begin with episodes of the pre-audition activations across five states in the South-east and South-South. The subsequent episodes will feature the auditions in Enugu and Owerri. She described the auditions as intriguing experiences the audience cannot afford to miss. According to her, the massive turnout of raw talents and deep knowledge of the culture by the youths as displayed during the auditions were breathtaking. She emphasised that throughout the auditions, it was impressive to see how the youths were proud to celebrate their culture.

Assuring audience of a thrilling experience, the Marketing Manager, Hero Lager Beer, Mr. Obumneke Okoli, said the show promises not only to be entertaining and exciting, but also to further educate the populace, especially those from the South-east and South-south on the relevance of their culture to our modern lives.