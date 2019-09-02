C’River: Tribunal to deliver judgement in 10 cases Sept 4

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—The Election Petition Tribunal in Cross River State has adjourned till tomorrow to deliver judgement in the 10 election petitions before it.

The cases include suit number EPT/CAL/S/01/2019 between Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, of All Progressives Congress, APC, and Senator Sandy Onor of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and two others.

Others are EPT/CAL/HR/03/2019 between Egbe Abeng Egbe of APC vs Michael Irom of PDP and two others; EPT/CAL/HR/04/2019 between Victor Abang of APC vs Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and two others; EPT/CAL/HR/11/2019 between John Lebo of PDP and APC, Alex Egbonna and one other.

Other cases, which judgement will be delivered include those involving the current speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eteng Williams, in suit number EPT/CAL/SHA/13/2019 between him and three others as respondents vs Ujong Bob Ujong of APC; suit number EPT/CAL/HR/12/2019 between Innocent Ovat vs Michael Etaba and two others.

Vanguard also learned that suit number EPT/CAL/SHA/17/2019 between Sabastine Anyia and other vs Dr. Virginia Abang and two others; suit number EPT/CAL/SHA/19/2019 Charles Eni and another vs Ofem Nelson and two others; suit number EPT/CAL/SHA/24/2019 between Bassey Asuquo and another vs Elizabeth Ironbar and two others; suit number EPT/CAL/SHA/28/2019 between Apostle Godwin Ukpanukpong and another vs Mr. Godwin Akwaji and two others are to be decided upon.

The judges on the panel are Justice Vincent Agbata as chairman, Ishaku Kunda, and Abubakar Bello as members.

Hearing notices have been issued accordingly to parties in the matter through their lawyers.

However, information from the tribunal secretariat reveals that the second panel chaired by Justice A.. Babawale will also deliver judgment on September 5, on some of the cases before it.

As press time, the list of the cases which judgment will be delivered on in panel two was yet to be disclosed.

