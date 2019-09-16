Crisis: BOT takes over leadership of Igbo speaking community in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

The Board of Trustee (BOT), Igbo speaking Community (ISC), Lagos, yesterday, took over the reins of leadership of the association due to the crisis that submerged the ill-fated general elections of the association in Lagos, last month.

The chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, Chief Jonathan Nnaji who spoke during the occasion stated that their taking over the mantle of leadership was aimed at repositioning the association after the unfortunate incident that aborted the elections.

According to him, the association under my superintendence has taken over the reins of leadership so as to avoid power vacuum till we resolve amicably and fraternally, the unfortunate incident that ended abruptly during the election that was meant for a change of baton in leadership.

“This action, apart from being constitutional is also in line with the oath signed by all the contestants prior to the election. The resolution shall come as soon as we reconcile all issues which are expected to be very brief, as we are most eager to put the incident behind us and forge ahead. It was, Indeed, a regrettable set back to our expectation as board members and to all those who believe in the utility and sense of purpose which our association represents.”

He further said that it was In the face of the foregoing, that the BOT set in motion a mechanism meant to sanitise the impasse and is therefore, happy to announce to you that we have in the past days, sent invitations to the three presidential aspirants with a follow up interactive sessions with the gladiators which outcome shall provide the needed clue for a way forward.

“It is good to inform you that the three pivotal aspirants are collaborating with us so far. At this juncture, it is pertinent to state that Igbo speaking community is an act of the constitution, being governed by her own constitution which has the nuances for good and dynamic administration as deposited with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, and we shall not hesitate to use the privileges granted us by virtue of this incorporation to defend Igbo speaking community at all times.”

Other notable members in attendance at the event were: the outgoing president, Chief Ebele Ubani, Chief Obi Nwadigo, Secretary General (BOT ), Lagos state. Eze Dr Cycril Osuala, Anomnze, Nna Ndigbo in Lagos etc.

Vanguard