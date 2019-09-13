CRIMINAL TRIAL: Aides helped Sen Melaye into court

Says, ‘I’m injured, I can’t stand in the dock

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Abuja—Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, yesterday, informed the FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja, that he was injured and could not stand in the dock to continue his criminal trial.

The senator is facing a six count criminal charges of attempted suicide, escape from police custody, damage to police property, mischief’s, and threat to public servants.

The trial judge had at last sitting on May 28, 2019 adjourned the case to September 11, 18 and October 3, 2019 for continuation of hearing and examination of witnesses by the defence counsel.

But Melaye was “assisted” to enter the court room by two of his aides who claimed he could not walk alone.

His counsel. Benson Igbanoi (who stood in for Mike Ozekhome) informed the trial court that he was injured in the last Governorship primary election conducted in Lokoja last week Tuesday when gunmen invaded the stadium, venue of the primary.

Justice Sylvester Orji, in his ruling, accepted the defendant’s plea and adjourned to October 3 and 10, 2019, for the defendant to open and close his case.