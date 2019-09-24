“I go call Mc Oluomo for your case…” Unlike Teni in her song, it was Mc Oluomo that called Nigerians on social media if it was a crime not to be educated and that innocent tweet ushered in responses from persons that love to hate, hate to love the caretaker Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State,

Musiliu Akinsanya, known as Mc Oluomo was in the news sometimes last week when he reportedly appeared on a banner as special guest for an event at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on ‘Transport Efficiency: Employing Lagos Terrain Alternatives’, organised by the National Association of Geography Students on September 17.

UNILAG, however, denied the approval of that invitation, stating in a statement on Friday morning, UNILAG’s Head of Communication Unit, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, said MC Oluomo was not in the approved banner for the event.

Days after episodes of wild reactions on social media on the banner, Mc Oluomo, in a tweet asked: “Is it a crime not to be educated? Should people who did not go to school go and commit suicide? I did not go to school but I have large followers whom I have made a positive and direct impact on. I am making efforts to change people’s negative impression on my personality.”

Then the responses came flooding in, some with some level of genuity, but others? See for yourself.

Good. It’s not a crime not to be educated however it’s a crime when human rights are violated and justice redefined to suit personal gains. If we must have a good society we must imbibe hardwork, positive reward system, values and virtues. Using vices to achieve an end is a crime — kemafor (@Kemafor1) September 23, 2019

MC Oluomo ! Education is not only what you learn in the four walls of a school. You can educate yourself by association with educated people. — Mobile Toilet System (@ToiletMobile) September 23, 2019

Give the phone to the real owner. Let him type it himself. He is a grown ass man!! — Prof. €L_S๓๏๏ţЂ (@Drugzy6) September 23, 2019

Of course it is not a crime. The truth is you’ve (McOluomo) actually made more impact on people’s lives than majority of the educated ones… Kudos to you baba but abeg make me sef feel your impact for my life sef ooo. Make I tap small from your blessings, hope it’s not too much to ask. — Eldoradolarry (@eldoradolarry) September 23, 2019

It is not a crime though, but it’s a crime when being used as a political thug, and letting some kinda politics of godfatherism have its stay in lagos. Let the truth be told — Methods (@Adeleganmodupe2) September 23, 2019

What about those destroyed in the course of your pursuit to wealth and notoriety? — Liberty4Real (@olufunkeajibul1) September 23, 2019

I pray and hope that, you (MC Oluomo) turn a new leaf, if not for anything, for the future of your unborn generation! Pray to God for forgiveness and run from any blood shed and evil. God spared your life the last time to make you a testimony to those, who still feels crime is the easiest — Adekunle Adetimirin (@kunlevans) September 23, 2019

Just do a “Giveaway” on here… Throw money around here and there.. These people will be your greatest Evangelists Online…

Like 500k, share like 10k each.. They will jump at it.. They won’t even care if you are educated or not.

It’s how it works on twitter. — Olashile Abayomi-Wealth (@FireOFola) September 24, 2019

Carry on boss (Mc Oluomo)….. Let them wail about displaying their degrees while u make more money. Mumus — Ayo Olorunsola (@ayotem4real) September 23, 2019

