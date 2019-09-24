Breaking News
Crime to be uneducated? Nigerians give Mc Oluomo epic responses to tweet

On 4:55 pmIn Newsby

“I go call Mc Oluomo for your case…” Unlike Teni in her song, it was Mc Oluomo that called Nigerians on social media if it was a crime not to be educated and that innocent tweet ushered in responses from persons that love to hate, hate to love the caretaker Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State,

Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo

Musiliu Akinsanya, known as Mc Oluomo was in the news sometimes last week when he reportedly appeared on a banner as special guest for an event at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on ‘Transport Efficiency: Employing Lagos Terrain Alternatives’, organised by the National Association of Geography Students on September 17.

UNILAG, however, denied the approval of that invitation, stating in a statement on Friday morning, UNILAG’s Head of Communication Unit, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, said MC Oluomo was not in the approved banner for the event.

Days after episodes of wild reactions on social media on the banner, Mc Oluomo, in a tweet asked: “Is it a crime not to be educated? Should people who did not go to school go and commit suicide? I did not go to school but I have large followers whom I have made a positive and direct impact on. I am making efforts to change people’s negative impression on my personality.”

Then the responses came flooding in, some with some level of genuity, but others? See for yourself.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vanguard

