CP urges FCT students to shun cultism, drug abuse

Mr Bala Ciroma, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has advised students in the territory to shun cultism and drug abuse.

Ciroma gave the advised on Wednesday in Abuja at a campaign against cultism and drug abuse organised for FCT Secondary Schools.

The event was organised by the FCT Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), the Nigeria Police Programme (NPP) and the Police Command in the FCT.

He called on the students to embrace discipline, avoid peer influence and shun any form of distractions that would hinder them from achieving their aspirations in life.

“Distractions are certain things you do that prevent you from achieving your life aspirations and if you don’t avoid them, you cannot grow beyond a certain level in life.

“You are in Secondary School now, your next aspiration is to go to the university but if you join a cultist group, you will begin to do wrong things that can result to drop out.

“Cultism has the tendency of getting you killed, as it has always been a case when there is a problem between two cult groups.

“The consequences of being a cultist is that, you may end up losing your life and since most activities of cultists are criminal, it could result in prosecution,” he said.

He cautioned the students against drug addiction adding that it could also lead to criminal prosecution where the addict could not provide resources to satisfy his desire.

“If you don’t have the resources to finance such habit, the next thing is to start finding ways to meet up by looking for your parents’ purse.

“When you cannot get the money, the next tendency is for you to start going out to the source.

“Ones you start doing that, you will be involved in stealing and can result in criminal prosecution,” he added.

In his remark, Mr Bolaji Adigun, the Chairman of PCRC, FCT Command advocated training workshop during orientation for new students on the dangers of cultism.

He called on parents to ensure close monitoring of children and also called on religious bodies to regularly organise a forum to allow youths to vent their issues.

Vanguard