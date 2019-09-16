Courts orders housewife to pay N30,000 bride price to estranged husband

A Sharia Court ll, in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, on Monday ordered a housewife, Zainab Idris, to pay back the N30,000 bride price to her estranged husband, Salisu Shuaibu.

Idris had on Sept. 12, dragged Shauaibu before the court, seeking dissolution their six-month-old.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, ordered Idris to pay the N30,000 to Shuaibu in order to be freed from him.

The judge also ordered Idris to pack all her belongings and return to her parents’ home before Sept. 24.

Nasir also ordered Shuaibu to pay Idris N11,500 which is a refund of half the amount she contributed to rent an apartment they lived in before the dissolution.

Idris had prayed the court to order Shuaibu to vacate the apartment after granting her divorce, claiming that she rented the apartment with her money.

Responding, Shuaibu, denied the allegation. (NAN).

Vanguard