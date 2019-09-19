Breaking News
Court remands dismissed soldier over alleged impersonation

By Mabel Yakubu

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, ordered that a dismissed soldier, Stephen Adams,35, be remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly dressing in military uniform

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel adjourned the case until Oct. 4 for hearing.

The police charged Adams , who resides at Sabo Tasha Kaduna with impersonation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 1 at Makera, Kakuri Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant was caught parading himself as a serving member of the Nigeria Army, and terrorizing pedestrians by the Air Force Bus Stop, Kakuri Kaduna.

The prosecutor said the offense contravened the provisions of Section 378 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

