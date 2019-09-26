By Emma Una – Calabar

SiX yahoo boys: Ebijike Lawrence Nmandi, Enyinaya Udeh, Ugbor Chidozie, Chijioke Victor, Kingsley Ebere were on Thursday sentenced to one-year imprisonment each for engaging in yahoo activities by a Federal High Court sitting in Calabar.

Justice S Ambodeda Presiding Judge of Court 2 Federal High Court Cross River Division sentenced each of the six to one-year jail term which he said would serve to correct, reform and rehabilitate the youngsters.

The six, according to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, lawyer, Mr. Usman Salihu fraudulently impersonated an official of the United Nations and defrauded an American which contravenes section 22 Subsection 2 of the Cyber Crime Prohibition Act 2015 an offence punishable under the same Act.

He said the convicts were first arraigned on the 18th of September and all entered into a plea bargain with the prosecution which lessened their offences.

Sentencing them, Justice Ambodeda said the jail term is to serve as a deterrent to other young people who have made internet crime a way of life and are destroying the image of the country.

He said though, the maximum years stipulated by the law as jail term for contravening the Act is five years but consideration has to be taken to ensure that the conviction does not turn out to too harsh since they have entered into a plea bargain.

He ordered that the items which were used for the crime which include HP laptops, android phones have to be forfeited to the federal government.

vanguard