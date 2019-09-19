Breaking News
Translate

Couples whipped for public display of affection in Indonesia

On 1:36 pmIn Foreign, Newsby

A trio of couples were publicly flogged in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Thursday, charged with breaking a local law that outlaws public displays of affection.

A Sharia enforcer is shrouded from head to toe except for a slit in his mask.
A Sharia enforcer is shrouded from head to toe except for a slit in his mask allowing him to see his victim. PHOTO: Riau Images / Barcroft Images

Despite international condemnation, whipping is a common punishment for a range of offences in the deeply conservative region on Sumatra island, including gambling, drinking alcohol, and having pre-marital sex.

Aceh is the only region in Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, that enforces these laws.

On Thursday, a masked officer rained down between 20 and 22 strokes from a rattan cane each on three men and three women caught behaving ‘amorously’. They had all served several months in prison.

One woman winced and fell over from the painful punishment, which was carried out in front of a mosque in the provincial capital Banda Aceh.

Dozens of onlookers, including some visiting Malaysian students, watched the spectacle.

“I’m nervous because this is the first time I’ve seen something like this,” said visitor Muhammad Rushdy.

“But it can serve as an important lesson for us from other countries to comply with local regulations,” he added.

Banda Aceh’s mayor Aminullah Usman repeated his long-held claim that the punishment is a deterrent.

“But we keep telling visitors not to be afraid to visit Banda Aceh… because you won’t be flogged if you don’t break the law,” he said.

Rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel, and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has called for it to end, but the practice has wide support among Aceh’s population.

(AFP)

Vanguard Nigerian News.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.