Corps member donates desks to Katsina school

A National Youth Service Corps member, Mr Igwe Armstrong Ageh, has donated a set of 30 desks to Government Day Secondary School, Ajiwa in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Ageh, while donating the desks to the school on Friday, said it was to bridge existing dirge of adequate furniture in the school.

He said, even though he was not serving in the school, but he had observed during visits that some of the students were in need of desks to enhance learning in the school.

“I was touched by the way the students write on their laps, that was what motivated me to do something to complement the state government’s efforts by giving them the desks.

“I decided to construct the desks as part of my Community Development Service and contribution to touch the lives of the students to enable them to improve on their learning condition,” Ageh said.

Ageh is currently serving in a primary school near the secondary school.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, who was represented by NYSC Assistant Local Government Inspector, Mallam Buhari Bashir said that the project was a viable one which other corps members should emulate.

He enjoined the students to use the opportunity and work hard in pursuing their education.

In their separate remarks, the Principals of the Junior and Senior Secondary School sections, Alhaji Abusufyan Umar and Alhaji Abdullahi Dodo, appreciated the gesture, which they said was the first from any individual.

The duo prayed for the NYSC and Ageh for coming to the aid of the school.

