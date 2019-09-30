Contributory pension enrolment rise to 8.79m in Q2’19

…Private sector rise 3.7%, public sector 2.7%

By Rosemary Onuoha

There are indications that more workers are embracing the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, as enrolment rises by 1.78 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter, QoQ, to 8.79 million in the second quarter of 2019, Q2’19. Enrolment was 8.63 million in Q1’19.

According to the Q2’19 of the pension industry report released by the National Pension Commission, PenCom, last week, the growth in the scheme enrolment was driven by the Retirement Savings Account, RSA, which had an additional 153,572 contributors representing 1.79 per cent rise.

However, enrolment in the Closed Pension Fund Administration, CPFA, lost 58 contributors to the CPS bringing down enrolment to 23,258 while the Approved Existing Scheme (AES) membership remained unchanged at 40,951.

The report stated: “The total monthly pension contributions received from contributors from both the public and private sectors was N5.45 trillion as at the end of the second quarter, 2019. This shows an increase of N169.90 billion representing 3.22 percent growth over the total contributions as at the end of the previous quarter.

“During the second quarter of 2019, the total contributions received from the public sector amounted to N72.42 billion (42.63 percent) while the private sector contributed N97.48 billion (57.37 percent). A review of the aggregate total contribution received shows that N2.73 trillion or 50.09 percent of the contributions came from the public sector, while the private sector contributed the remaining 49.91 percent (N2.72 trillion).”

The report also shows significant rises in the private and public sector pension contributors.

According to the report, “The aggregate total pension contributions of the private sector increased from N2.62 trillion as at first quarter of 2019 to N2.72 trillion as at the end of the reporting period representing a growth of 3.72 percent. “Whereas, the aggregate total pension contribution of the public sector increased by 2.72 percent from N2.66 trillion to N2.73 trillion over the same period.

On membership of RSA, the report stated: “The RSA registrations grew to 8,722,609 as at second quarter, 2019 moving from 8,569,037 as at first quarter, 2019, representing a growth of 1.79 per cent. The growth can be attributed to the increased level of compliance by the private sector as a result of the various steps taken by the Commission to improve compliance and coverage, as well as marketing strategies of the PFAs.”

On compliance certificates, the report stated: “During the period under review, the Commission received 6,480 applications for the issuance of compliance certificate out of which 6,433 certificates were issued, while 47 applications were declined due to non-remittance of pension contributions for the appropriate period and/or non-provision of group life insurance policy for the employees. The sum of N28.96 billion was remitted to 96,308 employees’ RSAs by the 6,433 organizations that were issued with compliance certificates.”

